ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.12.2020 Social News

Man chops off mother’s head

Man chops off mother’s head
Listen to article

A young man in his early 20s identified as only Quacoo, currently at large has been declared wanted by the Police in Asamankese, the Municipal capital of Lower West Akim in the Eastern Region for allegedly beheaded his mother.

The deceased, Adjoa Ayare, Monday dawn met her untimely death at Opeinimso, a farming community near Asamankese.

It’s unclear what triggered the suspect to commit such a heinous crime.

The Asamankese Police when had the information quickly rushed to the community but met the absence of the suspect who is currently at large.

The deceased believed to be in her 50’s body has been retrieved by the Police and deposited at the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The Police and the community have since declared the suspect wanted.

More soon

---Daily Guide

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
GIJ holds research forum with US-based Professor
21.12.2020 | Social News
Vehicle crushes 2 to death in Lower West Akyem
21.12.2020 | Social News
AHRIA celebrates top HR practitioners and organizations
21.12.2020 | Social News
Chief dies after marathon sex with girl
21.12.2020 | Social News
UTAG skeptical about PUB consultations
21.12.2020 | Social News
E/R: Man found dead in guest house after checking in with young lady
21.12.2020 | Social News
Kaneshie market fire: Affected traders to get temporary shops
21.12.2020 | Social News
Fire destroys 12 fabric shops at Kaneshie
20.12.2020 | Social News
'Avoid testing, sparking engines before marriage' - Rev Djotepe cautions
20.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Agyinasare presents 10-point note to Akufo-Addo to slash min...
1 hour ago

Parliament amends road traffic law to protect unborn child
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line