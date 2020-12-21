Man chops off mother’s head

Listen to article

A young man in his early 20s identified as only Quacoo, currently at large has been declared wanted by the Police in Asamankese, the Municipal capital of Lower West Akim in the Eastern Region for allegedly beheaded his mother.

The deceased, Adjoa Ayare, Monday dawn met her untimely death at Opeinimso, a farming community near Asamankese.

It’s unclear what triggered the suspect to commit such a heinous crime.

The Asamankese Police when had the information quickly rushed to the community but met the absence of the suspect who is currently at large.

The deceased believed to be in her 50’s body has been retrieved by the Police and deposited at the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The Police and the community have since declared the suspect wanted.

---Daily Guide