ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.12.2020 Regional News

Ardent political activist, Jeremiah Quayson meets Nana Ama Dokua

Ardent political activist, Jeremiah Quayson meets Nana Ama Dokua
Listen to article

Prior to the December 7 election, one person who enthusiastically campaigned for the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North was overawed when he finally meets the hardworking lawmaker.

Jeremiah Quayson has over the years maintained that the MP who doubles as deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah- Adjei has been an outstanding leader – hence, the idea for publicly declaring his support for her.

He is pleased her constituency retained her and hopes they will support her to ‘do more’ in the coming years.

In a Facebook post after his visit to the MP’s house, Mr. Quayson recalled how some individuals rubbished the Akuapem North MP’s political activities whenever he posted them on social media.

“People inbox me to speak ill about her,” he said in his post

Adding that “One thing some of you don’t know about me is, whatever I believe in, I put all my energy to see it work.”

---MyPublisher24

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
AngloGold Ashanti's 'Fifty 50 Club' supports 8-year-old to undergo heart surgery
21.12.2020 | Regional News
Tempane: Kpemka’s defeat; voters selected humility against arrogance
20.12.2020 | Regional News
New Juaben Traditional Council holds first virtual meeting on development agenda
20.12.2020 | Regional News
Remember Your Roots, Come Home And Invest-Bono Citizens Urged
19.12.2020 | Regional News
SOS-NBU beats MTN, Zoomlion, et al to win the Social Impact of the year
19.12.2020 | Regional News
ARAP Hands Over Vehicles to CHRAJ to monitor and evaluate activities in the regions
17.12.2020 | Regional News
ABANTU and the Women's Manifesto commends Jean Mensa for successful 2020 elections
17.12.2020 | Regional News
Bold steps are required to advance equitable human progress while easing planetary pressure, new UNDP report
16.12.2020 | Regional News
Upper West: Residents of Guo share dirty water with animals
16.12.2020 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I'll come back stronger because I don’t see it as a loss — D...
2 hours ago

You're not Donald Trump, concede defeat; Ghana doesn't belon...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line