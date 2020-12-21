Ardent political activist, Jeremiah Quayson meets Nana Ama Dokua

Listen to article

Prior to the December 7 election, one person who enthusiastically campaigned for the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North was overawed when he finally meets the hardworking lawmaker.

Jeremiah Quayson has over the years maintained that the MP who doubles as deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah- Adjei has been an outstanding leader – hence, the idea for publicly declaring his support for her.

He is pleased her constituency retained her and hopes they will support her to ‘do more’ in the coming years.

In a Facebook post after his visit to the MP’s house, Mr. Quayson recalled how some individuals rubbished the Akuapem North MP’s political activities whenever he posted them on social media.

“People inbox me to speak ill about her,” he said in his post

Adding that “One thing some of you don’t know about me is, whatever I believe in, I put all my energy to see it work.”

