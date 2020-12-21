ModernGhanalogo

21.12.2020 Social News

UTAG skeptical about PUB consultations

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it is impossible for the Public Universities Bill (PUB) to be considered by the seventh Parliament.

The Bill was suspended at the consideration stage to allow for input from members of academia who criticized the document claiming it infringes on academic freedom.

However, the association says it is unable to complete its consultations before the dissolution of the current Parliament.

In an interview with Citi News, the National President of UTAG, Prof. Charles Marfo hinted that his members will not hesitate to lay down their tools if the consideration of the Bill continues.

“Schools are supposed to be reopening on January 11 and so if anybody wants that programme to proceed, then we don't expect the Bill to be mentioned again in this Parliament, That is to say, that school will not open, and it is simply because the government decided to go solo and disrespect UTAG's position and only came to us after the redraft.”

“We (UTAG) needed to go back to our people and that each campus is supposed to organize a legacy meeting to be able to schedule the time to meet and submit our inputs for the Bill.”

---citinewsroom

