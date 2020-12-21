Kaneshie market fire: Affected traders to get temporary shops

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Management of the Kaneshie Market say temporary shops will be provided to business owners who were affected by last Saturday's fire.

The fire occurred around 11 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020, but the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service helped prevent the inferno from spreading.

Mayor of Accra, Mohammad Adjei Sowah, in a Citi News interview said financial assistance will also be provided to the affected traders to enable them re-commence operations.

“The management of the facility and the AMA will give those nine shops alternative shops from today (Monday) while management would rebuild those burnt shops within two weeks. And because they've also lost their goods, we are also planning on how we can support them with some capital to enable them to start their businesses again to do some good business during this festive season.”

“We’ve spoken to the affected traders, and they are in high spirit. One thing we have learned is that having 24-hour security would help to curb further occurrences.”

About the Kaneshie Fire

A section of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was gutted by fire last Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Nine shops were badly affected by the fire. No casualties have been reported from the incident.

Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were on the scene to quench the blaze.

