Parents should use Christmas to develop the reading culture in children—Mr. Mathias Tulasi urges

Parents have been charged to promote the reading culture in their homes as a way of improving the literacy skills of their children.

Speaking ahead of the impending Christmas celebration, Mr. Mathias Tulasi, CEO of Literary Ambassadors Ghana, indicated that there are a lot of works to be done when it comes to issues of reading in the country.

He called on parents, educators, and guardians to cultivate the habit of giving out books as gifts to their children/wards instead of the usual savouries on festive occasions.

He urged all concerned to realise that illiteracy is a serious impediment to the development of the nation.

His full statement below

The world all over, Christians are getting prepared in order to celebrate this year’s Christmas as usual.

This celebration has a very great significance because it is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the basis of their religion. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends, etc.

There’s something special about Christmas for children. It is the time when children all over the world are showered upon with gifts from their parents, relatives, and friends.

Against that background, l recommend that parents should add interesting story books to the gifts they intended giving to their children as Christmas approaches.

It is important to point out that though we are living in an age of diverse forms of technological advancement, reading to children is a very necessary thing parents must do to the core even in this impending festive period.

It is true children, nowadays, have much more distractions than ever in history. Thus from computers to mobile devices, to high tech video games, it can prove to be difficult to get children to pick books and read but the involvement of parents in creating a reading culture at home has a direct impact on a child’s academic performance, cognitive and social development.

Parents should make it very necessary to build from the bottom up approach because according to research findings, for there to be an interest in reading and an eventual result of reading culture development in your children at homes, knowledge acquisition should be a paramount family value.

Every family member should willingly agree to put in the necessary efforts to learn by reading whatever they can put their hands on.

Christmas is the perfect occasion for parents across the globe to read aloud the story of the birth of Lord Jesus to children and ask them questions on the texts read out to them in order to assess their understanding of the texts.

May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year!