ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.12.2020 Health

Two policemen, two others grabbed for selling guns

Two policemen, two others grabbed for selling guns
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Accra Regional Police Command has busted four persons including two policemen for trading in firearms.

The policemen are; Lance Corporals Emmanuel Abusah Yao and Sulayman Yusuf stationed at Visibility Headquarters, Accra.

Their accomplices are; one Dokpor, a driver and Abdul Samed Yussif aka Matata, a trader.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command told the Ghana News Agency that on December 17, 2020 the police had an information of someone offering arms and ammunitions for sale at Achimota.

She said the police followed up on the information and met Abusah and Dokpor on board an unidentified taxi cab.

DSP Tenge said after their interaction, the suspects claimed they had more weapons for sale and scheduled December 18, 2020 for the transaction.

She said Police Surveillance Team met the suspects on the said date at Alajo and arrested all four of them.

DSP Tengeh said on the spot search conducted in the bag of Yussif revealed one unregistered pistol and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 59 rounds of M16 ammunition, 38 rounds of AK 47 assault rifle ammunition and 58 rounds of G3 ammunition.

“During interrogations, it came to light that Emmanuel Abusah Yao and Sulayman Yusuf were both Lance Corporals stationed at Visibility headquarters/Accra,” she revealed.

The weapon and the ammunitions are retained as well as the suspects in police custody assisting in investigation.

—GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19: Beaches, pubs, others to remain closed
20.12.2020 | Health
Pay much attention to herbal medicine--Ministry of Health told
20.12.2020 | Health
MPs to undergo COVID-19 testing again
18.12.2020 | Health
Persons with mental illness exposed to harmful treatments at healing centres - Study reveals
18.12.2020 | Health
Western Region records 18 active COVID-19 cases
18.12.2020 | Health
COVID-19 should not hinder access to medical care—Health Director
17.12.2020 | Health
Face it all together: threat of pandemics and responsibility to deliver on health for all
17.12.2020 | Health
Stronger action needed as African countries see steady COVID-19 rise
17.12.2020 | Health
Sandema residents want Akufo-Addo to improve NHIS
16.12.2020 | Health
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Suspected market arsonist grabbed
1 hour ago

[Full Text] President Akufo-Addo’s 20th Update On Coronaviru...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line