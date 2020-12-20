Progressive Youth congratulates elected MP for Yendi Constituency Farouk Aliu Mahama

We, the PROGRESSIVE YOÚTH FOR DEVELOPMENT AND DEMOCRACY, a Northern based youth network focused on the advocacy and the promotion of development, extends our sincere felicitations and warm congratulations on your overwhelming endorsement by the people of Yendi and successfully set a record in the electoral annals of the Northern Region.

Indeed, we recognize the hard work and dedication you put in the just-ended polls was able to open another historic chapter in the electoral successes of the party in the constituency. Not only did you convincingly beat your arch opponent with sixteen thousand votes margin, but you added over ten thousand votes to the President votes enabling Nana Akuffo-Addo to beat John Mahama by fourteen thousand votes margin.

Certainly, that feat is unheard of in the 18 constituencies of the Northern Region and that definitely was not achieved on a silver platter. You put your shoulders to the wheel, spend your personal resources in undertaking projects including the upgrading of the Yendi Mortuary, provision of potable water, annual supply of agriculture inputs, women support programs and many more.

It on the score of this, we joined dozens of public and obscure voices to make a clarion but a humble call to President Akuffo-Addo to recognize the traditional capital of Dagbon by considering Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama for an appointment in his government. Yendi is the epicenter of Dagbon and has demonstrated unalloyed fidelity to the NPP and must be duly recognized.

Progressive Youth takes this opportunity to wish Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama a fruitful term in office which will have an ineffaceable mark in the socio-economic transformation of the citizens of the constituency. We are enthusiastic about your leadership in the constituency that will relieve our communities to growth and development.

Accordingly, we pledge our unflinching support to you and make your term a successful one. Once again, Congratulations on your election.

...Signed...

Abukari Abdul Rauf

General Secretary

0552201933

For chairman

Abukari Yakubu

0247436839

Spokesperson

Matin Abdallah

0243791484