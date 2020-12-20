ModernGhanalogo

20.12.2020 General News

Ghana will not be left behind in accessing COVID-19 vaccine – Akufo-Addo

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo Addo has given the assurance that Ghana will have access to the vaccine for the novel Coronavirus.

Giving updates on the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, the President said a team of experts from various agencies and institutions had been constituted to ensure the procurement and deployment of vaccines across Ghana.

“Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe. To this end, I have put together a team of experts from the relevant agencies and institutions who are working assiduously towards the deployment and procurement of vaccines.”

COVID-19 vaccines have already been rolled out in the UK and the US.

Reports, however, indicate that some countries such as Zimbabwe, Mexico and Pakistan are having a hard time procuring their vaccines.

There are other potential COVID-19 vaccines currently in development, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO is currently liaising with some partners to ensure the equitable distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for persons across the world.

— citinewsroom

