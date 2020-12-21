Election 2020 campaigns didn't increase covid-19 cases – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that contrary to fears about electioneering campaigns this year increasing Covid19 Cases, Ghana's Coronavirus Cases continue to remain steady.

He said daily infections have remained steady, recording between 100 and 130 cases.

According to him, as of Friday, December 18, 2020, active cases had reduced from 1,139 to 946.

Treatment centers are virtually empty and hospitalization rate dropping, he said.

The President made this known in his 20th update on measures being taken against the Coronavirus in Ghana.

---DGN Online