COVID-19: Beaches, pubs, others to remain closed

There is no further lifting of coronavirus restrictions following President Akufo-Addo’s update on the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The President announced that beaches, pubs, cinemas, and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.

Ghana’s borders by land and sea will remain closed to human traffic until further notice, he added.

“The data tells us we are experiencing in Ghana clusters of cases linked largely to confined indoor places with poor ventilation,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo’s last address was on November 8 when Ghana had 1,139 active cases of the virus.

He warned that Ghanaians were letting their guard down and urged citizens to adhere to mask-wearing, hand-washing, the use of sanitizers, and social distancing protocols.

But in the weeks since then, President Akufo-Addo says there has been an improvement with Ghana’s situation despite the election season that saw campaign events breach protocols.

“Despite the genuine fears of many that we will see a surge in cases, we have on the contrary witnessed a stable daily rate if infection from between 130 and 100 cases.”

Ghana’s active cases have reduced from 1,139 to 946 as at Friday, December 18, according to President Akufo-Addo.

There have also been 52,675 discharges and 333 deaths from 53,954 detected infections.

He disclosed that hospitalisation rates continued to be very low and “our treatment centres are virtually empty.”

President Akufo-Addo further thanked Ghanaians for contributing to the improvement and adhering to the safety protocols.

