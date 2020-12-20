Ghana Somubi Dwumadie Launches Gh¢11 million Grants Fund For Disability Advocates

Listen to article

Ghana Somubi Dwumadie has launched its second call for proposals for disability Advocacy in the country.

At media launch in Accra on Friday, December 18, 2020, team leader of the programme, madam Lyla Adwan-Kamara disclosed that the programme planned to award grants totalling up to Gh¢11,000,000.

Proposals to the fund are expected to be projects which build evidence and effectiveness for mental health and disability inclusion interventions, and ensure that people with disabilities, including people with mental health disabilities, are in the lead on approaches to improve their wellbeing, social and economic outcomes and rights.

Key objectives of the grant are to improve the wellbeing of, and empower people with disabilities, including mental health disabilities and to reduce stigma and discrimination. Also to generate research to inform policy and practice on disability and mental health.

Organizations eligible to apply for this funding include disabled people's organizations, self-help groups, women's rights organizations and civil society organizations. Research institutions (including universities) and media organizations can apply in partnership with any of the eligible organizations to conduct research or social and behaviour change activities.

The call covers applications from across the country, but with priority for projects in under-served regions, particularly the Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Savana, North East, Bono, Volta, Oti and central regions.

Applicants will be assessed based on a set of criteria, including how their proposals address the call objectives, and how they will benefit and involve people with disabilities, including mental health disabilities.

The applications are being accepted from 18th December, 2020 to 18th January, 2021. Selection will be processed by February 2021 and funds disbursed to successful grantees by April 2021.

Madam Rita Kusi Kyeremaa of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, acknowledged that the initiative meant a lot to the disability community.

She noted that persons with disabilities in Ghana continue to suffer discrimination, stigmatization and other forms of abuses. They are the poorer of the poor in society and have limited access to goods and services.

Madam Kusi Kyeremaa said, "Ghana has a lot of good laws and policies on disability, yet their implementation has always been the problem". That, she said, had resulted in very little improvement in the wellbeing of persons with disabilities in the country. She, therefore, called on stakeholders in the disability fraternity to collaborate to educate the public and to ensure that no one is left behind in Ghana's development agenda.

Groups interested in the grant are expected to log in to https://options.co.uk/ghana-somubi-dwumadie-grants-round-two-call-for-proposals, for further information.

Ghana Somubi Dwumadie is a four year disability programme in Ghana, with a specific focus on mental health. The programme is funded by the UKaid from the UK government. It is run by an options-led consultium, which also consists of BasicNeeds-Ghana, Kings College-London, Sightsavers International and Tropical Health, and focuses on four key areas.

They are, promoting stronger policies and systems that respect the rights of persons with disabilities, including mental health disabilities; scaling up quality and assessible mental health services, reducing stigma and discrimination against people with disabilities, including mental health disabilities and generating evidence to inform policy and practice on the effectiveness of disability and mental health programmes and interventions.

Ghana Somubi Dwumadie is also undertaking a range of activities to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on persons with disabilities, including mental health disabilities.