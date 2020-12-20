Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians tonight
President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians tonight, December 20, 2020 on government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
The President’s 20th address is scheduled for 8 pm.
The last time he addressed the country was on November 8, 2020.
As of December 16, 2020, a total of 53,386 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.
Out of that, a total of 52,048 have recovered.
The death toll still stands at 327.
Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 10,11.