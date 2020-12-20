Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians tonight

President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians tonight, December 20, 2020 on government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s 20th address is scheduled for 8 pm.

The last time he addressed the country was on November 8, 2020.

As of December 16, 2020, a total of 53,386 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.

Out of that, a total of 52,048 have recovered.

The death toll still stands at 327.

Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 10,11.