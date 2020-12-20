ModernGhanalogo

20.12.2020 Headlines

Arrest Mahama for instigating party foot-soldiers to perpetrate violence through demos — Parliament’s Defense committee

The Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has called for the arrest of the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, Mr Mahama must be held responsible for allegedly inciting his party supporters to demonstrate and cause chaos across the country.

Mr Amankwah noted that the former president made various public pronouncements to instigate his party supporters.

“He [Mahama] should be arrested for instigating party foot-soldiers to perpetrate violence through demonstrations across the country after he lost the election.

“If you are seen to be instigating party supporters to perpetrate violence by burning tyres and throwing stones, then he [Mahama] as a ringleader must be held responsible. So, he must be arrested to advise his supporters that enough is enough,” he said.

The Vice-Chairman, who doubles as Chairman of Parliament’s Assurance Committee, also called on the National Peace Council and other faith-based organisations to call Mr Mahama to order and use the laid down procedures to seek redress.

“All because the elections did not go his favour so Ghana should burn or if people will die, he doesn’t care, the National Peace Council, faith-based organisations and the moral society should call the former President Mahama to order that enough is enough,” Mr Amankwah, who is the MP for Manhyia North.

