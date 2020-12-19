ModernGhanalogo

19.12.2020

Kantamanto traders reject temporal space

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some traders at the Kantamanto market in the Central market of Accra have rejected an offer from government to temporarily relocate to them to the car park of the Accra Railway Station to ply their trade.

They are opposed to the arrangement because they fear they will not be allowed back.

Some of the traders, dressed in red, had gathered in protest drum home their concerns.

“We aren’t happy because we are afraid if we leave and the market is rebuilt, I don’t think there will be a place for us,” one man said.

“We will not go anywhere. The government should empathise with us and let us stay here,” another declared.

“We want to to stay here because those plying their trade at the new place being suggested by the government have been sacked. We are not moving,” a trader said.

1219202020603-otkvn0y442-trader-1

1219202020603-8dt2wkivvq-trader

The gathered traders also reiterated their calls for government support.

Fire gutted parts of the Kantamanto market on Tuesday evening, destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the market on Wednesday and assure of the state’s support.

He later directed that the traders who were affected by the inferno should be moved to the railway station for the time being so that they can sell their wares during the festive season.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia had earlier assured of the government's support for traders whose wares were destroyed by the fire.

On his visit to the scene of the fire, he said he will meet with the leadership of the market to look at how the market can be rebuilt.

— citinewsroom

