SOS-NBU beats MTN, Zoomlion, et al to win the Social Impact of the year

The 'No Business as Usual' project has been adjudged the Social Impact Project of the year at the 2020 edition of the Project Management Awards held in Accra.

The awards, in its second year, seeks to recognise and award excellence in Project Management.

Social Impact Project Awards, seeks to recognize individuals or groups who apply project management principles and methodology in rolling out initiatives and programs that serve the good of society.

The purpose of such a project said the organisers, "should be to bring about social change that will benefit or improve the lives of vulnerable individuals, communities, and society; or solve identifiable social problems."

The Kumasi-based youth-oriented project emerged victorious over competing organisations within the category; MTN Ghana, Built Environmental, (builders of the Ghana infectious disease centre during the Covid-19 pandemic), Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Accra Street Academy (an NGO advocating against streetism).

The 'No Business as Usual project'

begun in 2017, with two objectives; to stimulate youth employment and inclusive socio-economic growth through joint stakeholder collaboration in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The consortium partners are SOS Children’s Villages Netherlands (SOS-CV/NL), Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly (AMMA), and SOS Children’s Villages Ghana (SOS-CV/Ghana).

The European Union (EU) is the lead donor of the project.

It has trained over 600 young persons in hard & soft skills. Among them, jobless graduates, vulnerable women, senior high school leavers, and Kayayes.

Out of the total, 195 have secured jobs, 95 have begun their businesses, and 180 acquired hard skills in the areas of fashion, graphic design, cosmetology, et al.