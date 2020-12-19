ModernGhanalogo

19.12.2020 Social News

Police gun down robber on Buipe-Tamale road

A Police escort team has shot to death an armed robber in between Sawaba and Mpaha junction on the Buipe-Tamale road in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region.

According to the Savannah Regional Police Commander DCOP Enoch Bediako, a bus with registration number GS 5578-17 was transporting passengers from Goaso to Bawku and on reaching a section of the road in between Sawaba and Mpaha junction on the Buipe-Tamale highway, about ten men of Fulani extraction armed with locally manufactured shotguns emerged from the bush.

The armed men ordered the passengers to alight and started robbing them of their unspecified sum of monies and mobile phones.

He says shortly, the Buipe police highway escort team in one of the vehicles escorting a convoy arrived at the scene and engaged the robbers in a shoot out, in the process one of the robbers aged about 30 was gunned down by the police with his gun beside him, but the others fled through the bush.

He was rushed to Buipe polyclinic and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the Tamale teaching hospital mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, one locally manufactured gun and one live AAA cartridge has been retrieved from the dead robber.

---kasapafm

