FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
19.12.2020 General News

Deputy Communications Director at Office of the President called to Ghana Bar

Fatima AbubakarFatima Abubakar
The Deputy Communications Director at the Office of the President, Fatima Abubakar, has been called to the Ghana Bar at the just ended graduation of the Ghana School of Law.

She was among the hard-working lawyers to have passed out on Thursday, 17th December 2020.

Fatima is known for her great communication skills and humility. She is known to be the first lawyer to emerge from her community, Moshie Zongo in Kumasi.

Her feat has resonated through the community and the entire Zongo communities of the capability of a Zongo woman.

She started her primary education at the Foundation of Jesus International School.

Fatima is an Akunini of the Kumasi Academy and a product of University of Ghana where she held the position of the Vice President of the Akufo Hall.

Fatima Abubakar through her success story has become a mentor to many Zongo girls and has set the path to influence more girls in the Zongoes to attain higher heights.

Source: Baba Musa Kosovo

