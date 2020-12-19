A/R: Couple burnt to ashes in fire at Aboaso

Fire officers in the Ashanti Region on Thursday evening recovered charred bodies of a couple after a fire razed down a ten-bedroom apartment at Aboaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire according to the officers started at about 10:40 pm on Thursday and spread through the apartment when they arrived at the scene in response to a distress call.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to douse the raging fire.

An additional fire tender was called in from the Breman Fire station to help contain the situation.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Desmond Ackah said the charred bodies have since been deposited at the Ankaase Methodist Hospital morgue after fire officers handed them over to the police.

“After the firefighting, we were doing our salvaging to continue with our investigations and we realized two bodies were badly charred in two of the bedrooms which are believed to be occupied by the landlord and the landlady. The deceased, one Mr. Ali believed to be sixty (60) years was found burnt on the corridor closer to the exit to the main hall which was badly charred and then the wife Madam Abena Achiaa who is also believed to be around 55 years was also found burnt in one of the bedrooms closer to the window,” he narrated.

He added that three tenants who are relatives of the charred couple escaped unhurt from the fire.

The entire ten-bedroom and the hall single structure apartment with all content in it running into millions of Ghana cedis have been razed down by the fire.

Preliminary investigations by fire officers point to an electric fault as the cause of the fire.

Investigations are however continuing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

