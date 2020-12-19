Kantamanto traders to move to car park of Accra Railway Station after fire outbreak

Government has provided a temporary resettlement for members of the Kantamanto Traders Association at the car park of the Accra Railway Station after the Tuesday evening fire outbreak.

This followed the government’s consultation with the Ministry of Railways Development.

This development was revealed in a statement dated Friday, December 18, 2020, and signed by the Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey.

According to the statement, “a government delegation, chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and including Hon. Ghartey, Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery; and representatives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the National Disaster Management Organization, met the executives of the Kantamanto Traders Association at the Jubilee House, in view of the devastating effect of recent fire outbreak on the Kantamanto market.”

The statement indicated that at the meeting, it was agreed that the car park of the Accra Railway Station be used for the trading activities of the members of the Kantamanto Traders Association during this Christmas season and the New Year.

“Being a peak trading period, this intervention is to help alleviate the plight of members of the Association,” it added.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia had earlier assured of the government's support for traders whose wares were destroyed by the fire.

On his visit to the scene of the fire, he said he will meet with the leadership of the market to look at how the market can be rebuilt.

