18.12.2020 Social News

E/R: Herdsman murdered, wife injured at Afram Plains

A 25-year-old herdsman has been murdered while his wife sustained knife injury in Maame Krobo, a community in Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The deceased Mahamadu Rabor was killed in cold blood while in a room with his wife.

According to the local Police, the deceased was butchered multiple times by his assailant.

His wife sustained cutlass injury in her palm hence admitted at Presbyterian Hospital in Donkorkrom.

The suspect went into hiding after the heinous crime.

However, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the suspect identified as Ibrahim Aliu has been arrested at his hideout in a bush by a Police Patrol team led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Opare Addo

He said the suspect will be put before court for Prosecution.

---starrfm

