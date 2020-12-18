ModernGhanalogo

18.12.2020 Headlines

Mahama meets Secretary General of Commonwealth over election dispute

By Reporter
Mahama meets Secretary General of Commonwealth over election dispute
Live Reports

Former President John Dramani received a delegation from The Commonwealth over the disputed election results today Friday December 18.

The former President presented what he described as their basis for the rejection of the election results declared by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.

The delegation led by Secretary General of The Commonwealth, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC were received at the office of the former President.

Present at the meeting was the 2020 Running Mate of the NDC, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and others.

The NDC has rejected the results of the polls which gives the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo over 51% of the valid votes cast.

They have accused the Electoral Commission of rigging the polls for the incumbent.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has publicly rejected results of the polls.

“In respect of the Presidential elections: the facts and figures available to us from pink sheets and other evidence that has unfolded across the country, indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the results of the election in favour of the incumbent President. This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy—the Electoral Commission. It is now obvious to many objective minds that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has been used to manipulate results from the various constituencies and in that process seek to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghana People.

“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results, which point to an NDC Parliamentary Majority. My Brothers and Sisters, advisedly, since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within 72 hours to allow for a thorough and diligent collation”.

