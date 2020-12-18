Reconstituted National House of Chiefs holds maiden meeting

The Reconstituted National House of Chiefs has held its first meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region with a call on members to strengthen collaboration with state institutions for national development and cohesion.

President of the House, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, welcomed new members and pledged to provide quality leadership to raise the image of the chieftaincy institution and also promote the welfare of members.

With five representatives from all the 16 administrative regions, membership of the House had increased to 80 from the previous 50 following the creation of six additional regions.

Ogyeahohuo Gyebi who assumed leadership of the House in November assured the House of his commitment to serve the interest of members to strengthen the role of chiefs in national development.

He acknowledged the good work done by the immediate past President of the House, Togbe Afede XIV, and promised to continue from where he left to make the House more vibrant and responsive to issues of national concern.

He said his administration would pay attention to the welfare of members of the House and announced that steps were being taken to lobby through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to increase the monthly allowance of members.

The President also announced plans to continue a housing project at Asenua in the Kwabre East Municipality aimed at providing accommodation for chiefs who travel from far distances to attend meetings.

He entreated the chiefs to take steps to clamp down on the perpetrators of bushfires within their jurisdictions as the dry season approached.

He said chiefs had critical roles to play in curbing rampant bushfires witnessed during this time of the year, which destroyed property worth millions of cedis annually.

Ogyeahohuo Gyebi II congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the 275 Members of Parliament elected.

He reminded them of the task ahead to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

—GNA