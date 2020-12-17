ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020 Regional News

ARAP Hands Over Vehicles to CHRAJ to monitor and evaluate activities in the regions

...The Commission will use the vehicles as part of its work to monitor and verify the implementation of NACAP by IPs across the country.
Accra, 17 December 2020 – Mrs. Ana Sánchez, ARAP’s Team Leader, handed over today two vehicles to Mr Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). ARAP, an EU funded programme, implemented by the Spanish public foundation FIIAPP has been supporting the Commission during the last four years.

These vehicles will improve the capacity of CHRAJ to conduct monitoring activities related to the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) on the ground.

Corruption continues to be a problem that has permeated every sector of global economies. With its devastating effects, it undermines sustainable development and is an affront to human rights. It further distorts markets, competition, institutions as well as entire governance structures.

Arguably, corruption has been identified as a major root cause of poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment. In the particular case of Ghana, the high prevalence of corruption has resulted in poor service delivery and a lack of access to basic necessities of life. Corruption is equally a threat to Ghana’s democratic ideals (particularly the rule of law, justice for all and equality before the law).

Ghana’s anti-corruption policy, the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) is coordinated and monitored by the Commission in collaboration with the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC). Through the Monitoring Committee (MONICOM), composed of the above institutions, the vehicles will strengthen the committee's work monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the NACAP by the Implementing Partners (IPs) in the regions.

The Accountability, Rule of law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP) supports the efforts of the Government of Ghana in its fight against corruption. The objective of the programme is to contribute to current reform processes to reduce corruption and improve accountability, and compliance with the rule of law, particularly when it comes to accountability, anti-corruption and environmental governance. It does so through support key institutions, while at the same time increasing the ability of the public, civil society organisations and the media to hold the government to account.

1217202072547-0g730m4yxt-whatsapp-image-2020-12-17-at-6.20.53-pm-1.jpeg

