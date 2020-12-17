ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.12.2020 Headlines

Fake lawyer representing Western Togoland suspects nabbed

Fake lawyer representing Western Togoland suspects nabbed
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

The lawyer representing suspects in the Western Togoland secession case has been arrested after he was found out to be fake.

According to the Police, Dennis Seyram Benson who parades himself as a lawyer has been representing the suspects since the inception of the case.

The Police in a statement said, the demeanor of the Mr Seyram Benson in court raised suspicion leading to a background check which revealed that he was a fake lawyer.

The 42-year-old man has since been arrested and is currently helping the Police with investigations.

1217202071734-otkvn0y442-fake-lawyer-962x1024

Meanwhile, the Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mr Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh has granted bail in a combined sum of GHc2.5 millions to 25 of the accused persons who have been charged in the western Togoland case.

The 25 accused persons have each been granted bail in the sum of GHc100,000 with two sureties each.

The sureties the court said should be public servants earning not less than GHc4000 per month and report to the police.

Four out of the 29 who appeared before the court today were also discharged after prosecution had amended it charge sheet.

They are on charges including treason felony.

---starrfm

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Watch how EC declares disputed Sene West parliamentary results in favour of NDC
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Police chase away NDC protestors at EC HQ; chant “No Mahama, No Peace”
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Breaking News: NDC wins Sene West Parliamentary seat with 16 votes difference
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Use laid down procedures to settle electoral disputes – National House of Chiefs to NDC
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Exhibit maturity in accepting defeat, victory – Catholic Bishops to political parties
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Rawlings’ funeral postponed
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: Northern Region has been empathetic with NPP—Dr. Ibrahim Anyars
17.12.2020 | Headlines
UTAG warn gov't against breaching agreement on Public University Bill
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Techiman Paramount Chief advises Mahama to use appropriate quarters to seek redress
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I was not attacked by NPP supporters — Tema MCE reveals
27 minutes ago

2020 Polls: More than 10,000 pink sheets had no biometric ve...
47 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line