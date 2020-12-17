ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020

Police chase away NDC protestors at EC HQ; chant “No Mahama, No Peace”

Police chase away NDC protestors at EC HQ; chant “No Mahama, No Peace”
Live Reports

Scores of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed with Police at the forecourt of the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra today, Thursday morning, December 17.

The demonstrators were prevented from entering the premises of the EC.

The Police poured water on the supporters to disperse them but the unwavering crowd continue to picket the EC.

They are calling on the EC chairperson Madam Jean Mensa to resign over the declaration of the just ended December 7 election results.

The supporters holding placards chanted “No Mahama, No Peace” among others.

Clad in red and black, the angry supporters want Mr John Mahama, leader of the NDC, Mensah to declared the winner of the polls.

According to them, the election was flawed and rigged in favour of the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, a similar demonstration is happening simultaneously in the Ketu South constituency in the Volta region.

---classfm

