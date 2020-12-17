ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.12.2020 Headlines

Breaking News: NDC wins Sene West Parliamentary seat with 16 votes difference

By Editor
Breaking News: NDC wins Sene West Parliamentary seat with 16 votes difference
Listen to article
Live Reports

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate has been declared winner of the Sene West Parliamentary race.

The NDC PC beats his main contender of the NPP with 16 votes difference.

The NDC polled 13,116 votes against the NPP candidate who polled 13,100 votes.

Both parties now have 137 seats in Parliament with one independent candidate.

The counting of the disputed ballots in the Sene West constituency begun at the Techiman Divisional Headquarters after confusion between the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party representatives.

The counting begun after the NPP’s injunction on the count was thrown out by the Wenchi High Court.

The NPP's candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, sought an injunction against the election results over claims of irregularities with the electoral process although collation of results had not taken place.

But in court on Thursday morning, the Presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Frederick Nawura, struck out the NPP's case and directed that the Electoral Commission be allowed to do its work.

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Watch how EC declares disputed Sene West parliamentary results in favour of NDC
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Fake lawyer representing Western Togoland suspects nabbed
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Police chase away NDC protestors at EC HQ; chant “No Mahama, No Peace”
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Use laid down procedures to settle electoral disputes – National House of Chiefs to NDC
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Exhibit maturity in accepting defeat, victory – Catholic Bishops to political parties
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Rawlings’ funeral postponed
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: Northern Region has been empathetic with NPP—Dr. Ibrahim Anyars
17.12.2020 | Headlines
UTAG warn gov't against breaching agreement on Public University Bill
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Techiman Paramount Chief advises Mahama to use appropriate quarters to seek redress
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I was not attacked by NPP supporters — Tema MCE reveals
23 minutes ago

2020 Polls: More than 10,000 pink sheets had no biometric ve...
43 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line