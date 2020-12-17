Breaking News: NDC wins Sene West Parliamentary seat with 16 votes difference

Listen to article

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate has been declared winner of the Sene West Parliamentary race.

The NDC PC beats his main contender of the NPP with 16 votes difference.

The NDC polled 13,116 votes against the NPP candidate who polled 13,100 votes.

Both parties now have 137 seats in Parliament with one independent candidate.

The counting of the disputed ballots in the Sene West constituency begun at the Techiman Divisional Headquarters after confusion between the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party representatives.

The counting begun after the NPP’s injunction on the count was thrown out by the Wenchi High Court.

The NPP's candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, sought an injunction against the election results over claims of irregularities with the electoral process although collation of results had not taken place.

But in court on Thursday morning, the Presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Frederick Nawura, struck out the NPP's case and directed that the Electoral Commission be allowed to do its work.