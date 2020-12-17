ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020 Social News

Yaa Pee donates to Echo Hills Village as she celebrates her birthday

By Victor Morrison
The Chief Executive Officer of Patmings Yark, Patience Asuming popularly known as Yaa Pee has donated to the Madina Echo Hills Children's Home as she celebrates her 30th birthday.

The donation is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the needy in society.

According to the entrepreneur, she’s been donating assorted items to children home for the past two years.

She said she chose to celebrate her birthday with the needy and less privileged children.

In an interview with the Executive Director of Morris Tv, Yaa pee said:" most people donate food items but grooming of the individuals is not really cared for, so my purpose is to take care of them by grooming them."

She said," I have interest in their personal hygiene that’s why am donating clothes, shoes, bags, jewelries, accessories, detergent, soaps, sanitary pads, tooth paste and other items to them".

She added that, although she wished she could do more, this could help them in a way.

"I Will like to thank my clients for supporting with some materials for this donation. I really appreciate their support," she added.

Yaa Pee also made a passionate appeal to organizations and individuals to come to her aid with support to her make her next donation bigger next year.

"We will be launching our brand officially next year with exciting opportunities and offers," she revealed.

She further urges Ghanaians not to wait till the end of the year before they support the needy in society should be an everyday affair.

I was not attacked by NPP supporters — Tema MCE reveals
23 minutes ago

2020 Polls: More than 10,000 pink sheets had no biometric ve...
43 minutes ago

