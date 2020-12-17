COVID-19 should not hinder access to medical care—Health Director

Listen to article

The Obuasi East District Health Director, Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor has advised the general public to continue to seek medical assistance at the hospitals in the District despite a recent spike in Coronavirus cases in the country.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has hampered people's ability to access medical care at the health centers recently.

Speaking to the Press at the sidelines of a meeting with Stakeholders on the need to visit the hospital regularly, the Health Director implored the General public to continue to seek medical treatment for their ailments at the Hospitals in the district. She said measures have been put in place to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols at the hospitals.

“Pregnant women can still access antenatal care whiles child welfare clinics are still opened so we should all endeavor to go to the Hospital when we are sick," she added.

Miss Gborgblorvor also cautioned the public to be wary of the existence of Coronavirus disease and advised that the preventive protocols laid down by the World Health Organization should be adhered to in order to curtail the spread of the Virus.

The participants who were drawn from leaders of Hairdresser Association, Seamstress, and the Clergy talked about the essence of the Sensitization program.

They said the program has come at a time where there is still anxiety on the part of the general public to attend to hospitals.

They believe that a sensitization program will remove the fear factor associated with going to the Hospital since the Coronavirus outbreak.

The sensitization workshop for Groups and Associations came on the heels of the inauguration of the District Health Executive Platform Committee in Obuasi, a few weeks ago.

Under the auspices of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the Committee has the immediate mandate to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus disease.