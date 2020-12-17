Use laid down procedures to settle electoral disputes – National House of Chiefs to NDC

The National House of Chiefs is urging all dissatisfied candidates or political parties of the outcome of the December 7 general elections to seek redress by using the laid down processes and procedure for the settlement of electoral disputes.

The House said the numerous demonstrations by members and supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) about the results declared by the Electoral Commission has created tension in the country and are likely to erode the gains made over the years.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, signed by the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

“It is refreshing to note that as a country we have been described both within and outside as a beacon of democracy, due to the manner we have conducted our elections over the years ever since we chose the path of democracy. This did not come about because the electorates have always been satisfied with the outcome of the election results or our elections have always been perfect, but rather the way we chose to settle election disputes,” it added.

The statement also urged the leaders of the various political parties to encourage their supporters to remain calm and act within the laws of the land.

“It is in view of this that the National House of Chiefs is calling upon all Ghanaians to remain calm whiles the House liaises with other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the impasse,” the statement concluded.

