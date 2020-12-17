ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020

Rawlings' funeral postponed

Rawlings’ funeral postponed
Live Reports

The funeral rites of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings which was scheduled for Wednesday, December 23 has been postponed indefinitely.

A statement from the office of the former president indicated that “a new date will be communicated to the public in due course.”

“The inconvenience to all who had made prior arrangements for the funeral ceremony is deeply regretted,” it added.

This announcement comes weeks after the Anlo Traditional Council expressed outrage because it was not involved in the funeral arrangements of the former President.

The council said the arrangements were not in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Anlo people.

The Council thus called on President Akufo-Addo to “ensure that the right procedures are adhered to”.

“The Anlo Traditional Council reserves the right to take steps to ensure that this error is remedied appropriately,” it added.

Below is the statement from the Office of Rawlings

---citinewsroom

