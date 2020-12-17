Immediately fix portions of Pokuase-Nsawam road – Roads Minister to contractors

Ministry of Roads and Highways has ordered repair works to commence on portions of the Pokuase-Nsawam road immediately.

Addressing the media after an inspection exercise, the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the repair works will rid the stretch of the numerous potholes and ease traffic congestion ahead of the Christmas festivities

“We are doing so because as it is expected we are going to experience heavy traffic between now and Christmas and immediately after Christmas, so it is important that we prepare this stretch of the road to meet the expected increase in vehicular traffic.”

Aside from the repair works to be undertaken on the Pokuase-Nsawam road, construction works currently ongoing on the Pokuase stretch of the Accra -Nsawam road are to be extended.

The extension is expected to convert the current dual road into a five-lane carriage on both sides.

The project, when completed, will link the national capital to the Eastern Region.

---citinewsroom