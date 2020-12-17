ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.12.2020 Headlines

Election 2020: Northern Region has been empathetic with NPP—Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

Election 2020: Northern Region has been empathetic with NPP—Dr. Ibrahim Anyars
Listen to article
Live Reports

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central in the just-ended 2020 elections, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Northern region for showing so much love towards the NPP.

This follows the NPP winning of 9 seats in the region on the December 7th polls.

According to Dr. Anyars, this shows that the Northern region was empathetic with the NPP.

He further congratulated all the NPP MPs-elect from the Northern region.

This was contained in a Facebook post by Dr. Ibrahim Anyars on his page.

On his part, despite losing to his contender, Murtala Mohammed of the main opposition NDC, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars saw his votes appreciating in the figures as compared to 2016.

For over 28years, the constituency has been voting for the National Democratic Congress. Dr Anyars 2020 campaign attracted thousands of people in the constituency, a clear indication of advancement by the elephant party. The community campaign pulled voluntarily large crowds than any other NPP gathering in the Constituency since 1992

Below is the Full post

Praise be to Allah for the lives of all our Members of Parliament Elect. The Northern Region has been emphatic in its support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

You worked hard, and you have earned the recognition and mandate of the electorates. Our development agenda has found a new fertile ground in the North.

Congratulations to you all, especially MPs Elect Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba(Mion), John Bennam (Zabzugu), Farouk Aliu Mahama (Yendi), Mohammed Hardi (Nanton), Habib Iddrisu (Tolon), Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana (Gushegu), Mohammed Amin Anta (Karaga), Dominic Nitiwul (Bimbilla) and Thomas Mbomba (Tatale-Sanguli).

May your works and dreams continue to bring you to new elevations. The dedication and ability that brought you this far will continue to lead you well as you move along this path of service to our communities.

Congratulations to you all once again on your well-deserved victories and of course commiserations to my side, the parliamentary candidates who could not make it this time. Allah is the best disposer of affairs.

#Dikumya

#TeamTahama

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Kantamanto fire: Bawumia assures affected traders of support
16.12.2020 | Headlines
State should stop interference in chieftaincy matters — Okyenhene
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Kantamanto fire outbreak is human tragedy - Bawumia
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Our elections not always 'perfect', how we settled disputes made us 'beacon of democracy' – Nat'l House of Chiefs
16.12.2020 | Headlines
I’m peace-loving, I’ll not incite NDC supporters to disturb Ghana’s peace – Mahama
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Security boosted in Techiman as Mahama visits
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Parliament suspends controversial Public University Bill
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Victim of Ablekuma Central collation centre shooting dies
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Mahama arrives in Techiman
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

2020 BECE: Entire results of 44 candidates canceled, 977 wit...
14 hours ago

We demand independent audit of EC's presidential 'cooked' re...
14 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line