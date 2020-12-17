Election 2020: Northern Region has been empathetic with NPP—Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

Listen to article

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central in the just-ended 2020 elections, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Northern region for showing so much love towards the NPP.

This follows the NPP winning of 9 seats in the region on the December 7th polls.

According to Dr. Anyars, this shows that the Northern region was empathetic with the NPP.

He further congratulated all the NPP MPs-elect from the Northern region.

This was contained in a Facebook post by Dr. Ibrahim Anyars on his page.

On his part, despite losing to his contender, Murtala Mohammed of the main opposition NDC, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars saw his votes appreciating in the figures as compared to 2016.

For over 28years, the constituency has been voting for the National Democratic Congress. Dr Anyars 2020 campaign attracted thousands of people in the constituency, a clear indication of advancement by the elephant party. The community campaign pulled voluntarily large crowds than any other NPP gathering in the Constituency since 1992

Below is the Full post

Praise be to Allah for the lives of all our Members of Parliament Elect. The Northern Region has been emphatic in its support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

You worked hard, and you have earned the recognition and mandate of the electorates. Our development agenda has found a new fertile ground in the North.

Congratulations to you all, especially MPs Elect Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba(Mion), John Bennam (Zabzugu), Farouk Aliu Mahama (Yendi), Mohammed Hardi (Nanton), Habib Iddrisu (Tolon), Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana (Gushegu), Mohammed Amin Anta (Karaga), Dominic Nitiwul (Bimbilla) and Thomas Mbomba (Tatale-Sanguli).

May your works and dreams continue to bring you to new elevations. The dedication and ability that brought you this far will continue to lead you well as you move along this path of service to our communities.

Congratulations to you all once again on your well-deserved victories and of course commiserations to my side, the parliamentary candidates who could not make it this time. Allah is the best disposer of affairs.

