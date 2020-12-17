Mahama urges angry NDC supporters to demonstrate peacefully

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the angry party supporters to exercise restrain, as the leadership of the party uses appropriate means to seek redress.

He emphasised the NDC won the presidential elections, and that the party supporters had every right to protest the EC's declaration but added they must do so peacefully.

Former President Mahama gave the advice when he addressed hundreds of NDC supporters and sympathisers at a rally held in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

He told the charged supporters that it was the NDC, which introduced the country into multi-party democracy, and urged them to avoid behaviour that had the potential to harm the fledgling democracy.

Former President Mahama indicated the NDC had set up a committee which had collected all the pink sheets and understudying the election results, adding he would inform supporters of the decision of the party based on the outcome of the work of the committee.

Mr Mahama expressed appreciation to the NDC supporters and Ghanaians in general for the confidence they reposed him and voted massively for the NDC in the general elections.

Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, told the supporters they had every cause to jubilate over the party's election victory, but urged them to remain moderate in their jubilations.

Earlier, Mr Mahama and his entourage including other national Executives of the NDC visited families of the three NDC supporters who lost their lives during the post election violence that erupted in the Techiman Municipality.

