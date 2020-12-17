ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.12.2020 Headlines

Techiman: Mahama console families of voters shot dead, injured

Techiman: Mahama console families of voters shot dead, injured
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday visited the families of the three Party supporters who died in a post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

To console the families, the flag bearer of the Party, was accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC who earlier visited two of the supporters who sustained gunshot wounds and recuperating at the Wenchi Government Hospital.

Mr Mahama also paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and interacted with the Techiman Traditional Council.

Discussions between Mr Mahama and the chiefs were centred on the outcome of the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The former President told the chiefs, he strongly believed the general election was rigged and manipulated by the nation's electoral management body in favour of the New Patriotic Party.

However, in response, Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area implored the former President and the NDC to exercise restraint and use the appropriate quarters in seeking redress in the supreme interest of the nation.

As at the time of filing this report, the expectant NDC supporters clad in party paraphernalia were waiting patiently at the Techiman Zongo L/A park for the former President o address them, amidst tight police and military presence despite torrential rains.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Exhibit maturity in accepting defeat, victory – Catholic Bishops to political parties
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Rawlings’ funeral postponed
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: Northern Region has been empathetic with NPP—Dr. Ibrahim Anyars
17.12.2020 | Headlines
UTAG warn gov't against breaching agreement on Public University Bill
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Techiman Paramount Chief advises Mahama to use appropriate quarters to seek redress
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Mahama urges angry NDC supporters to demonstrate peacefully
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Kantamanto fire: Bawumia assures affected traders of support
16.12.2020 | Headlines
State should stop interference in chieftaincy matters — Okyenhene
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Kantamanto fire outbreak is human tragedy - Bawumia
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Exhibit maturity in accepting defeat, victory – Catholic Bis...
13 minutes ago

‘NDC won’t be stampeded to go to court’ – Ras Mubarak
19 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line