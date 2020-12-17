Techiman: Mahama console families of voters shot dead, injured

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday visited the families of the three Party supporters who died in a post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

To console the families, the flag bearer of the Party, was accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC who earlier visited two of the supporters who sustained gunshot wounds and recuperating at the Wenchi Government Hospital.

Mr Mahama also paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and interacted with the Techiman Traditional Council.

Discussions between Mr Mahama and the chiefs were centred on the outcome of the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The former President told the chiefs, he strongly believed the general election was rigged and manipulated by the nation's electoral management body in favour of the New Patriotic Party.

However, in response, Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area implored the former President and the NDC to exercise restraint and use the appropriate quarters in seeking redress in the supreme interest of the nation.

As at the time of filing this report, the expectant NDC supporters clad in party paraphernalia were waiting patiently at the Techiman Zongo L/A park for the former President o address them, amidst tight police and military presence despite torrential rains.

