17.12.2020 Crime & Punishment

Man faces court for robbing Bolt driver using pepper spray

An Unemployed man who smeared pepper powder on the face of Bolt driver in his bid to rob him of his mobile phone on Wednesday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Raphael Maamah aka Tema Boy is said to have committed the act with one Solo now at large.

Charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, Maamah pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah granted Maamah bail in the sum of GHC80,000.00 with three sureties who are to be public servants earning not less than GHC3,000.00 monthly.

Maamah who was not legally represented is to report to the Police every Monday pending the determination of the case.

The court ordered the Prosecution to file their disclosures.

Maamah is expected to reappear on January 4.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant Kester Anderson is a driver working with Bolt Transport Services and resides in Tema.

He said Maamah and Solo, reside at Teshie Maami On November 29, this year at about 2305 hours, the complainant received a request from the accused persons at Teshie Agblezaa.

The prosecution said the complainant was to transport the accused to Salem Square at Teshie.

Chief Inspector Haligah said on their way, Maamah who was sitting behind the complainant quickly smeared pepper powder unto complainant's face and his accomplice, Solo quickly took the complainant's techno Camon-11 mobile phone valued at GH¢800.00 and both bolted.

Prosecution said the complainant shouted for help and some ladies came to his aid by providing him with water to wash his face.

He said a report was made to the Police at Teshie and during investigations Maamah was arrested.

Prosecution said Maamah mentioned Solo aka “Container Money” as his accomplice and informed the Police that it was Solo who used his mobile phone to request the services of the Bolt driver.

Maamah however could not lead the Police to the said accomplice.

---GNA

