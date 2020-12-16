ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.12.2020 Headlines

Kantamanto fire: Bawumia assures affected traders of support

Kantamanto fire: Bawumia assures affected traders of support
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has assured of government’s support for traders whose wares were destroyed by the Tuesday evening fire at the Katamanto market.

On his visit to the scene of the fire, he described the incident as a “human tragedy.”

“It is a tragedy. It is a situation that makes us all very sad. Their day to day means of living has been taken away by this fire,” he said to the media.

1216202080604-osjvn0y442-kantamanto-fire-bawumia-assures-affected-business-of-quick-support1

The fire reportedly started around 10 pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Citi News.

Though an investigation into the cause of the fire is expected, the Vice President stressed that the humanitarian concerns were more pressing.

“The lives and the livelihood of the people cannot really await an investigation. Those are more immediate and so we are going to be looking at how to provide assistance.”

1216202080604-8et2xkjwvq-kantamanto-fire-bawumia-assures-affected-business-of-quick-support2

Dr. Bawumia said he will meet with the leadership of the market on Friday, December 18 to “look at how we can rebuild this market.”

He also said the state will be exploring “some type of business support to these shop owners to be able to restart their businesses.”

The Vice President was in the company of the Interior Minister and the National Security Minister, among other government officials, to interact with affected traders.

---citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
State should stop interference in chieftaincy matters — Okyenhene
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Kantamanto fire outbreak is human tragedy - Bawumia
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Our elections not always 'perfect', how we settled disputes made us 'beacon of democracy' – Nat'l House of Chiefs
16.12.2020 | Headlines
I’m peace-loving, I’ll not incite NDC supporters to disturb Ghana’s peace – Mahama
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Security boosted in Techiman as Mahama visits
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Parliament suspends controversial Public University Bill
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Victim of Ablekuma Central collation centre shooting dies
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Mahama arrives in Techiman
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Ghana's covid-19 active cases balloon to 1,011
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

2020 BECE: Entire results of 44 candidates canceled, 977 wit...
2 hours ago

We demand independent audit of EC's presidential 'cooked' re...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line