16.12.2020 General News

Aduana Stars humbles Hearts as Ashgold eases past King Faisal

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Aduana Stars posted a 2-0 victory against Hearts of Oak in match-day one outstanding match played on Wednesday December 16 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Two goals from striker Yahaya Mohammed and former Asante Kotoko player, Prince Acquah was enough to pick all three points from the Accra based club.

Marching onto the pitch, the two teams were confident of victory with the homers prolific striker, Mohammed fit and in shape and Hearts of Oak also winning its match against Dreams FC over the weekend.

Before the first 40 minutes, the two teams struggled to break the deadlock until the dreadlock striker, Mohammed put one behind the Phobians goalie, Richard Atta.

With the visitors pushing for the equalizer, Aduana Stars doubled the lead through Acquah to make it a herculean task for the Phobians to grab a point.

The win puts the two-time Ghana Premier League League Champions on the first victory of the season having drawn 1-1 against King Faisal, goalless draw with Bechem United, 1-1 with Techiman Eleven Wonders and losing 1-0 to Elmina Sharks on matchday four. This puts the 'Ogya boys' on six points after five matches.

Accra Hearts of Oak would play home to King Faisal on Saturday, December 21, whilst Aduana Stars play guest to Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park in match-day six of Ghana Premier League.

Elsewhere at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, AshantiGold thrashed King Faisal 5-1 with braces from Isaac Opoku Agyemang, and Yaw Annor, and David Abagna's goal to wrap up proceedings in Obuasi with Kwame Peprah grabbing a consolation goal for his side, King Faisal.

Ashgold would travel to battle Techiman Eleven Wonders.

---GNA

