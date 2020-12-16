ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.12.2020 Social News

Leave Power FM presenter alone with his ugly noise that has no effect – Baako

Leave Power FM presenter alone with his ugly noise that has no effect – Baako
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Live Reports

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has called for the immediate release of the Power FM Journalist who was arrested for threatening President Akufo Addo.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, 14th December 2020 arrested suspect Oheneba Boamah, a radio presenter with Power 97.9 Fm in Accra.

The suspect, 36 years old has been cautioned on the offences of Offensive Conduct Conducive to Breaches of the Peace and Publication of False News contrary to sections 207 and 208(1) respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

The suspect is being held for allegedly insulting and issuing series of threats to the President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video which he shared on his Facebook page.

The suspect has been detained in police custody, pending further action.

But the Veteran Journalist commenting on the issue on Peace FM on Wednesday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that the Journalist must be left off the hook because he lacks the capacity to carry out his threats on the President.

“Leave that boy alone, what effect will his threats have? He sat on social media to make ugly noises. My attitude towards some of these issues is to ignore them. As I speak there’s serious business to be done, the President has set up a transition team which is working. The focus is there, you’ve won the election with 51.3%. Police may be doing their duty but left to me alone honestly speaking if I’m asked I’ll say they should leave that gentleman alone.”

---kasapafm

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Suame: Man stabs cousin to death over family house
16.12.2020 | Social News
Yendi township hit with water shortage
16.12.2020 | Social News
Mfantseman MP murder: Evidence submitted for forensic analysis
16.12.2020 | Social News
JB ‘killers’ case: Court orders Legal Aid to assign lawyer to accused persons
16.12.2020 | Social News
Covid-19: UNESCO joins ICDP to build capacity of district actors ahead of reopening of schools
16.12.2020 | Social News
EDB donates 40 bins to Santor Assembly
16.12.2020 | Social News
Drobo Traditional Council denies involvement in assault of NPP communicator
16.12.2020 | Social News
Power FM presenter still in police custody
16.12.2020 | Social News
Deadline for online scholarship application extended
16.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I’m peace-loving, I’ll not incite NDC supporters to disturb ...
2 hours ago

NDC approached me to side with them in next Parliament – Fom...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line