I’m peace-loving, I’ll not incite NDC supporters to disturb Ghana’s peace – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is not in the business of inciting his party’s supporters to cause chaos across the country.

The former President has accused President Akufo-Addo of using the military and other security agencies to intimate and shoots at voters shows his lack of commitment to Ghana’s peace and democracy.

Speaking to the Voice of America(VOA) Mr Mahama emphasized that he’s a man of peace and will not do anything to destabilize the country.

“I’m peace-loving, I’m not going to incite people to go and destroy things…I won’t do that. I’m peace-loving but I think we’ve reached a point in our democracy where we need to establish the principles of democracy. Nana Addo in his period of office has shown that he’s unwilling to abide by democratic principles. A lot of things he’s done over the last four years shows that he does not believe in democracy. His misuse of the military, police, and National Security to threaten journalists and just create an atmosphere that is unpleasant to our democratic principle is something I do not agree with.

“If my principled objection to a flawed election and to the circumstances surrounding the election will make us re-establish our democratic foundation and create a better foundation for the future. I’m willing to go that route,” Mr Mahama stated.