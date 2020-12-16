Power FM presenter still in police custody

The radio presenter with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boama, is still in police custody after.

He was arrested on Monday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service arrested him for allegedly threatening and insulting President Akufo-Addo.

Cit News sources revealed that he is yet to be arraigned almost 48 hours after he was arrested and detained.

Oheneba Boamah was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace and publication of false news contrary to section 207 and 208 of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act.

He is alleged to have recorded a live video on his Facebook page in which he was heard insulting and issuing a series of threats to the President of the Republic of Ghana.

---citinewsroom