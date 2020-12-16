ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
16.12.2020

Public University Bill is inimical to academic freedom, withdraw it – Lloyd Amoah to gov’t

The Public University Bill is inimical to the growth of public universities in the country and must be withdrawn immediately, Dr. Lloyd Amoah, Director of the Centre for Asian Studies at the University of Ghana has stated.

According to him, the bill seeks to micromanage public universities and stem academic freedom in the country.

“What this bill seeks to do is to bring in the executive to micromanage how we run our universities. Opinions and thinking can not necessarily always be in sync. What has happened with the UTAG of UG and our parent body has been a kind of dichotomy in the way the bill has been viewed.

“We have made it clear that this bill is inimical to the running of public universities in this country and must be withdrawn. The bill affects all of us in this country especially the coming generation. Those of us leading this fight are not doing it for ourselves and we can’t do it for ourselves.”

Speaking on the Morning Starr, Dr Amoah stated that the United Nations and other international bodies have been alerted on the raging issue of the Public University Bill.

“This matter has also be internationalised. The UN and other bodies have been alerted on this matter. Those who went about drafting this bill couldn’t even spell public right. They spelt it as pubic and that tells you the rush.”

The Public Universities Bill seeks to harmonize the finances, administration and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.

The Public Universities Bill when passed, will give the government of Ghana the power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.

The University Council will then have the power to appoint and dismiss public university officials.

The Public Universities Bill will give the president the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.

The University Council will be able to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.

In addition to this, there will be a proposal to rename four public universities after various personalities.

---starrfm

Modern Ghana Links
