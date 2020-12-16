NPP agenda to unseat me failed—NDC MP Collins Dauda

Listen to article

The Member of Parliamentary (MP) for Asutifi South Constituency in the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have been re-elected, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has said all the antics initiated by New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unseat him on the December 7 polls have proven futile.

His statement was made at a press conference organised by the regional executives of the party to show the party's readiness to challenge and revert the declaration by the Electoral Commission.

He alleged that the ruling party (NPP) gave monies ranging from Gh. 200.00 to 500.00 to electorates to influence their decision and vote for his main contender, Yaw Owusu Brempong affectionately called Yaw Broni who was the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP.

" The quantum of money used by this NPP government to make me lose this seat to their candidate is mind-blowing and unthinkable " Dauda reveals.

According to the MP who have been at post for 24 years and still counting, what has happened is a share wickedness of President Nana Addo and his government because such monies could have been used for developmental projects for the people of Asutifi South Constituency .

He continued to say that on the election day, at a polling station named Open Space Cocoa Station, a member of NPP allegedly set fire onto a ballot box immediately after casting him vote but with timely intervention of the security services the inferno was quenched.

" They (NPP) wanted to destroy the papers because the said voting station is one of my strongholds " he fumes.

The Best Ghanaian MP according to research conducted by the Department of Political Science School of Social Sciences in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Alhaji Collins Dauda, said all the plans initiated by NPP to unseat him were unsuccessful because he is the most preferred choice of the people.

" The rapport established between myself and the people of Asutifi South Constituency can never be defeated with material things so the NPP must take note " he stated.

The NDC Ahafo Regional Chairman, Yaw Okyere who agreed with the stance of the MP also added, at Sankore in the Asunafo South Constituency, NPP allegedly hired some people and made away two ballot boxes thinking it will affect the votes of NDC Candidate and the Incumbent MP, Eric Opoku.

"The move never affected Eric Opoku because after coaliting he was pronounced the winner the EC," he said.

After the December 7 polls, NPP secured four seats (Asunafo North, Asutifi North, Tano North, and Tano South) whiles the remaining two (Asunafo South and Asutifi South) went to NDC.