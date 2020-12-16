ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.12.2020 Headlines

NPP agenda to unseat me failed—NDC MP Collins Dauda

By Sammy Asare || Ahafo Region
NPP agenda to unseat me failed—NDC MP Collins Dauda
Listen to article
Live Reports

The Member of Parliamentary (MP) for Asutifi South Constituency in the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have been re-elected, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has said all the antics initiated by New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unseat him on the December 7 polls have proven futile.

His statement was made at a press conference organised by the regional executives of the party to show the party's readiness to challenge and revert the declaration by the Electoral Commission.

He alleged that the ruling party (NPP) gave monies ranging from Gh. 200.00 to 500.00 to electorates to influence their decision and vote for his main contender, Yaw Owusu Brempong affectionately called Yaw Broni who was the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP.

" The quantum of money used by this NPP government to make me lose this seat to their candidate is mind-blowing and unthinkable " Dauda reveals.

According to the MP who have been at post for 24 years and still counting, what has happened is a share wickedness of President Nana Addo and his government because such monies could have been used for developmental projects for the people of Asutifi South Constituency .

He continued to say that on the election day, at a polling station named Open Space Cocoa Station, a member of NPP allegedly set fire onto a ballot box immediately after casting him vote but with timely intervention of the security services the inferno was quenched.

" They (NPP) wanted to destroy the papers because the said voting station is one of my strongholds " he fumes.

The Best Ghanaian MP according to research conducted by the Department of Political Science School of Social Sciences in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Alhaji Collins Dauda, said all the plans initiated by NPP to unseat him were unsuccessful because he is the most preferred choice of the people.

" The rapport established between myself and the people of Asutifi South Constituency can never be defeated with material things so the NPP must take note " he stated.

The NDC Ahafo Regional Chairman, Yaw Okyere who agreed with the stance of the MP also added, at Sankore in the Asunafo South Constituency, NPP allegedly hired some people and made away two ballot boxes thinking it will affect the votes of NDC Candidate and the Incumbent MP, Eric Opoku.

"The move never affected Eric Opoku because after coaliting he was pronounced the winner the EC," he said.

After the December 7 polls, NPP secured four seats (Asunafo North, Asutifi North, Tano North, and Tano South) whiles the remaining two (Asunafo South and Asutifi South) went to NDC.

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
UTAG executives meet Bawumia today over Public Universities Bill
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Fire destroys part of Kantamanto market
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Ghanaian peacekeepers provide free medical services to soldiers and civilians in South Sudan
15.12.2020 | Headlines
EC gazettes 2020 presidential election results
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Hopeson Adorye granted bail over alleged death threats to MCE
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Mahama to storm Techiman tomorrow over election brawl, killings
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Ajumako DCE granted police bail for allegedly assaulting a police officer
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: I’ll concede defeat after independent audit of results reveal I lost – Mahama
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Rawlings was ‘an emblem of freedom, hope and inspiration’ – Commonwealth Secretary-General
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Abrefa Busia, J. B. Danquah won't support Public Universitie...
1 minute ago

Parliament won’t be a rubber stamp in passing Public Univers...
24 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line