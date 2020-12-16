ModernGhanalogo

16.12.2020 General News

Abrefa Busia, J. B. Danquah won't support Public Universities Bill, it's against core values of NPP — Prof. Stephen Asare

United State based Ghanaian constitutional lawyer and Professor of Accounting, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare has said passing the Public Universities Bill is against the beliefs and ethics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His comment follows the approval of the Public Universities Bill at second reading on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Parliament.

According to him, Kofi Abrefa Busia and J. B. Danquah will never be in support of the idea of giving the President the power to control various governing councils of public universities.

“…neither Busia nor Danquah will support the idea of a minister establishing and naming a university or of the President having the power to dissolve the University Council," he wrote in a social media post.

He further urged all NPP Members of Parliament to stand up for the Party’s core value and reject the bill.

“NPP MPs must stand up for the party’s core values and reject this attempt to bring the universities under presidential control,” he concluded.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

