16.12.2020 Regional News

Upper West: Residents of Guo share dirty water with animals

By Raphael Derbie
Guo is one of the largest communities in the Nandom municipality of the Upper West region, in terms of numerical strength. The community is predominantly peasant farmers.

The people in this community are very industrious, peace-loving, respectful, and caring. It shares boundaries with Sentu, Tuopare, Lyssah, Vapuo, Ko, and Zimuopare.

The Guo community is bedeviled with a myriad of basic developmental challenges ranging from the debilitating and unmotorable road networks, lack of electricity at certain parts of the community among others.

More pressing and worrying is the lack of potable water in some parts of the community.

The Bobol section of the Guo community in this 21st century still competes with pigs, cows, goats, and sheep for drinking water.

Women living around this section of the community fetch their drinking water from this hole. Water in this hole is what the animals living around there also depend on for survival.

Sometimes, when the animals muddied the water, these women would have no option than to sit back and wait for the water to settle down before they fetch.

The repercussions for drinking this water are numerous. Diseases such as typhoid, skin rashes, and other water-borne diseases are some of the results they get from drinking this water. This further leads to other avoidable ailments and deaths.

One may be wondering whether or not there are boreholes in the community. Indeed, there are boreholes but where these boreholes are situated are very far from this section of the community. Also, the roads leading to the boreholes are in such a way that one can not carry water to one's house without falling.

This left the people particularly the women in that section with no option than to compete with the animals for that dirty water. This has resulted in a loud cry for portable water by the people living in that section of the community.

The pictures above are sufficient evidence to touch the hearts of benevolent individuals, groups, NGOs to save the rest of the lives of these people by urgently providing them with good drinking water.

To conclude, I wish to use the opportunity to passionately appeal to NGOs, benevolent individuals, and groups to come to the aid of these people.

