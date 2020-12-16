ModernGhanalogo

16.12.2020 Education

NSS release postings of 15,477 trainee teachers

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the postings of 15, 477 newly-trained teachers to undertake their mandatory national service in the country.

Prospective national service personnel have been asked to log onto www.nss.gov.gh on the Scheme’s website to check their placements and proceed to the various NSS registration centres across the country to initiate and complete their post-deployment registration process.

The registration and validation processes for posting commence on Monday, December 21, 2020, according to a statement signed by the Executive Director of NSS, Mustapha Ussif.

Teachers across the country had opposed the government’s directive for teacher trainees to be posted as national service personnel when it was introduced in 2018.

The teachers had argued that having to do a year of national service would be unfair as they had already completed a year of teaching practice.

The government in response to these concerns said the teachers would have to complete their year of service if they wish to be employed.

---citinewsroom

