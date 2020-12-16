ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.12.2020 Headlines

UTAG executives meet Bawumia today over Public Universities Bill

UTAG executives meet Bawumia today over Public Universities Bill
Listen to article
Live Reports

A delegation of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is expected to meet the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today, Wednesday, December 16.

The meeting is to discuss the amendment of some portions of the Public University Bill (PUB) which has been re-laid before Parliament.

A section of the bill seeks to effectively make the President the head of all public universities, by nominating the chancellor, chairperson of the University Council and appoint the majority of Council members.

Also, it gives authority to the Minister of Education to give directives on matters of policy, with which public universities shall comply.

Speaking to Citi News in Cape Coast, the President of the University of Cape Coast Branch of UTAG, Dr. Bert Boadi Kusi, emphasized that the bill as laid before Parliament lacks transparency because UTAG has not been given the opportunity to peruse the document.

“Following the recent releases and agitations, a high-powered delegation meeting has been called today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and we are hoping that we would be able to reach some level of consensus but our position as UTAG remains clear, and it is that if we still have all those controversial aspects of the bill then, obviously, there would be resistance.”

Parliament on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, approved the Public University Bill at the second reading stage.

The Bill which was withdrawn and re-laid in the House in November seeks to harmonise the structures for the administration of public universities.

UTAG threatens to run to Supreme Court

The Association had earlier expressed its disappointment in the continued moves to pass the Public University Bill.

It said the developments with the Bill are being done on the blindside of the association, a week before Parliament's recess.

---citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana's covid-19 active cases balloon to 1,011
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Public University Bill is inimical to academic freedom, withdraw it – Lloyd Amoah to gov’t
16.12.2020 | Headlines
NPP agenda to unseat me failed—NDC MP Collins Dauda
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Fire destroys part of Kantamanto market
16.12.2020 | Headlines
Ghanaian peacekeepers provide free medical services to soldiers and civilians in South Sudan
15.12.2020 | Headlines
EC gazettes 2020 presidential election results
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Hopeson Adorye granted bail over alleged death threats to MCE
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Mahama to storm Techiman tomorrow over election brawl, killings
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Ajumako DCE granted police bail for allegedly assaulting a police officer
15.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

No amount of whining can change Akufo-Addo’s victory – John ...
21 minutes ago

Ghana's covid-19 active cases balloon to 1,011
47 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line