ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.12.2020 Social News

Christmas flavour low over election brawl - Traders

Christmas flavour low over election brawl - Traders
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

The Central Business District of Accra appears ready for business after the December 7 elections but traders say business is slow.

At the Makola Market, some traders said patronage was low because some people were dissatisfied with the 2020 general election results.

“This has dampened the spirit of Christmas in some people, therefore, the usual shopping for this festive season has been limited. We are just here with our nice items,” a middle-aged trader said.

Madam Mary Tagoe, a Christmas tree seller, said this year's sales had been slow compared with last year's.

“The prices of Christmas trees, Christmas balls, Santa hats and ribbons have been increased and this keeps sacking the few customers from buying them. The prices of these items have been increased by 10 to 15 per cent,” she said.

Madam Akweley Sackey, a Cloth Seller at the Makola Market, told GNA that her maximum sales daily were over GHC 7,000.00 but sales had reduced to GHC 2,000.00 and even less daily because “customers are not coming. They are not happy.”

Madam Awura Ama, a wig seller at the market, said the patronage of wigs had been booming but there had been a decline of sales after the elections but optimistic that sales would pick up from next week.

Some traders also attributed the cause of low patronage to the heavy vehicular traffic in town, deterring some people from coming to the Central Business District to shop.

Members of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress have rejected results declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, affirming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-Elect, and embarked on series of street protests across the country.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
UTAG threatens to go to Supreme Court over Public University Bill
15.12.2020 | Social News
Hopeson Adorye was invited, not arrested - Kpone-Katamanso NPP
15.12.2020 | Social News
Obey Public Assembly Law — Police ask public
15.12.2020 | Social News
Police arrest five NDC supporters over rioting
15.12.2020 | Social News
Volta secessionists case: 25 granted Ghc2.5m bail, four discharged
15.12.2020 | Social News
Fire destroy shops in Koforidua
15.12.2020 | Social News
Keta MP laments impersonation on Facebook
15.12.2020 | Social News
Prof. Benneh murder trial: Prosecution fails to produce second suspect on seventh occasion
15.12.2020 | Social News
Re-opening of schools in 2021 cannot be possible — NCCE
15.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

EC gazettes 2020 presidential election results
1 hour ago

UTAG threatens to go to Supreme Court over Public University...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line