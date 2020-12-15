ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.12.2020 Social News

Hopeson Adorye was invited, not arrested - Kpone-Katamanso NPP

Hopeson Adorye was invited, not arrested - Kpone-Katamanso NPP
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kpone-Katamanso has called on Ghanaians to ignore media reports of the arrest of their 2020 parliamentary candidate, Mr Hopeson Yaovi Adorye for allegedly threating to kill the Municipal Chief Executive.

The Tema Regional Police Command had said it arrested Mr Adorye and granted him Police enquiry bail pending investigations for allegedly issuing threat of death to the MCE, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah.

However, a statement signed by Mr Prince Dadzie, spokesperson for Team Hopeson 2020 and released on December 15, 2020 described media reports on the arrest as false. He was rather invited by the Police.

The statement indicated that “we want to state unreservedly, that the story is false, malicious, vexatious and has no merit, whatsoever”.

“We do understand that it is an agenda pushed and sponsored in the public by the MCE of Kpone Katamanso and his cronies, betrayers of the very President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, by virtue of whose magnanimity they are surviving.

"They are aggressively seeking shelter to escape the monumental pressure upon them by the good people of Kpone Katamanso for their gross betrayal. The publication should be disregarded by all with the contempt and disgust that it deserves."

According to the statement, “Honourable Hopeson Adorye received an invitation from the Regional Crime Officer (Tema Regional Command) with regard to an allegation of threat on the life of the Kpone Katamanso MCE, purportedly made by him. He honoured the invite by reporting personally, to the command on Monday, 14th December, 2020, as a law abiding citizen”.

They further indicated that “We are fully aware of the diabolical agenda by the MCE against Hopeson Adorye and the NPP at Kpone Katamanso. Solomon T. Appiah should know that his occupation as the MCE is due to the fact that gallant patriots stayed true to the cause for NPP to win power”.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Christmas flavour low over election brawl - Traders
15.12.2020 | Social News
UTAG threatens to go to Supreme Court over Public University Bill
15.12.2020 | Social News
Obey Public Assembly Law — Police ask public
15.12.2020 | Social News
Police arrest five NDC supporters over rioting
15.12.2020 | Social News
Volta secessionists case: 25 granted Ghc2.5m bail, four discharged
15.12.2020 | Social News
Fire destroy shops in Koforidua
15.12.2020 | Social News
Keta MP laments impersonation on Facebook
15.12.2020 | Social News
Prof. Benneh murder trial: Prosecution fails to produce second suspect on seventh occasion
15.12.2020 | Social News
Re-opening of schools in 2021 cannot be possible — NCCE
15.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

EC gazettes 2020 presidential election results
1 hour ago

UTAG threatens to go to Supreme Court over Public University...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line