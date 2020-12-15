ModernGhanalogo

15.12.2020

Mahama to storm Techiman tomorrow over election brawl, killings

3 HOURS AGO
Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected in the Bono East Capital, Techiman, on Wednesday, December 16.

A statement issued by Mr Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali, the NDC Secretary for Bono East, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said upon his arrival Mr Mahama would pay a courtesy call on the Techiman Traditional Council.

He would then have “a solidarity visit to the family of those who have lost their lives in the battle to see NDC win power and those who were injured in the same course.”

"The Regional EC Office and the Techiman South Constituency EC Office will feel his presence and this visit will accord him the opportunity to interact with the leadership of the Party, supporters, sympathisers and Party faithful within the Region," it said.

"By this release, all constituencies within the Region are invited to make this visit a memorable one. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

---GNA

