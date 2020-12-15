Keta MP laments impersonation on Facebook

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta constituency, Richard Mawuli Quashigah, has expressed concern over the frequent use of his account details by cyber-criminals to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians on social media.

The MP in a statement noted that a certain fraudulent character has cloned his Facebook account and is sending messages to young people especially, urging them to send money to enable them to be recruited into the security services.

He indicated that whoever is communicating on the said Facebook account is “fake, fraudulent, and an imposter.”

He urged Ghanaians who receive messages from the said account (Richard Mawuli Quashigah) on Facebook to “disregard it or crosscheck with him where possible just as others have done.”

Read the full statement below;

---citinewsroom